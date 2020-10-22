Clarence Ray Pierce
Clarence Ray Pierce, age 86, of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Tuesday, October 20, 20 at his home.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, October 23, 2020 at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Dr. Ben Bowden and Rev. Sonny Moore officiating.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Caraway Pierce, Enterprise, AL; daughters, Sheryl Hamann, Lodi, WI; Teri Buechner (Ray) Cross Plain, WI; step-daughter, Sabrina Kennedy (Richard) Lebanon, TN; brother, Jack Pierce (Jewel) Dothan, AL; 3 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; 3 step-grandchildren; 3 step-great-grandchildren.
.
Published by Enterprise Ledger on Oct. 22, 2020.