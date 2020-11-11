Eula Lois Brooks Pittman
Eula Lois Brooks Pittman of Daleville passed away on Monday, November 09, 2020. She was 89.
A graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home officiating. Masks are required to attend this service.
Eula was born September 7, 1931 to the late James and Maude Adkison. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Dewey Brooks; brother, James Adkison, Jr.; and granddaughter, Cynthia Posey. She was a lifelong Christian who enjoyed gardening, line dancing, Facebook and her family and friends.
Survivors include her daughter, Doris Ellon Edwards (Michael, Sr.); son, Carl Brooks (Linda); grandchildren, Buddy Brooks, Cory Brooks, Sherry Gilmore, Kristy Hearn (Cliff), and Michael Edwards, Jr. (Michelle); great-grandchildren, Ally Brooks, Isabelle Brooks, Ashlyn Brooks, Larry Douglas, Brandy Beckwith, Michael Cooper, Haley Jones, Christopher Hearn, Alexander Hearn, Robert Stayton and Jayme Stayton; and great-great grandchildren, Brian Beckwith, Jr., Roscoe Hacker, C.J. Stayton, Alyssa-Ann Edwards, Caiden Edwards and Jusiah Stayton.
Published by Enterprise Ledger on Nov. 11, 2020.