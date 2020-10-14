Menu
James P. Peoples
Mr. James P. Peoples

Mr. James P. Peoples of Enterprise passed away October 11, 2020. He was 76.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 in the Chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise with Chaplain Kim Yaronczky officiating. Burial will follow in Enterprise City Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday beginning at 9:00 a.m. and continue until time of service.

Mr. Peoples was born September 25, 1944 in Enterprise, Alabama to the late Louie Aaron and Erie Ethel Adkins Peoples.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Colleen Peoples; two brothers, Reverend Bobby Peoples and Douglas Peoples; and one sister, Lena Griswold.

Survivors include two daughters, Elizabeth Salter (David) of Coffee Springs and Audrey Ann Hall (Daryl) of Enterprise; one brother, Carl Peoples (Rose Mary) of Vienna, Virginia; grandchildren, Ashley Salter, Christopher Salter and Brandon Hall; close friend, Dorothy Hansen; and his friends in Lakeland, Florida.

Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise, (334) 347-9598, is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.

Published by Enterprise Ledger on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Sorrells Funeral Home - Enterprise
4550 Boll Weevil Circle, Enterprise, AL 36330
Oct
15
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Sorrells Funeral Home - Enterprise
4550 Boll Weevil Circle, Enterprise, AL 36330
Funeral services provided by:
Sorrells Funeral Home - Enterprise
