Jean Brown Irizarry
Jean Brown Irizarry, age 82, of Bowling Green, KY, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Hospice of Southern KY.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, October 9, 2020 at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Father Zachery Greenwell officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Garden in Ozark, AL. The family received friends at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.
Born on September 4, 1938 in Louisville, KY, Jean led a diverse life. After many years moving around as a military wife, stay-at-home mother of four, and girl scout leader, life settled down a bit. She went on to become a pre-school teacher at Ft. Rucker and a third-grade teacher at Windham Elementary in Daleville, AL. She moved to Bowling Green, KY thirteen years ago to live with her daughter Angie and son-in-law Tim.
Mrs. Irizarry was preceded in death by her parents, John and Fern Brown; her husband of 35 years, Ruben Irizarry; a daughter, Melanie Miles; and a granddaughter, Cynthia Irizarry.
Survivors include her children, Lydia Sexton (Raymond) Troy, AL, Ruben Irizarry, Jr. (Mary Lou) Bowling Green, KY, and Angie Jackson (Tim) Bowling Green, KY; sisters, Jonnie May Cambron (Ronnie) Louisville, KY, Cindy Chesnut (Bobby) Louisville, KY; brother, Jim Brown (Donna) Borden, IN; grandchildren, Scott Sexton, Caitlin Sexton, Skylar Sexton, Courtney Lee (Corey); Ben Irizarry, Zane Irizarry and Kisha Lindsey (Kyle); four great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Enterprise Ledger on Oct. 9, 2020.