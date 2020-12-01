Mr. Jerry Keith CalhounMr. Jerry Keith Calhoun, age 50, of the Babbie Community passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at his home.Keith is survived by his sons & daughters-in-law, Heath Calhoun & Morgan, and Braiden Mercer & Samantha; mother, Janette Elmore Fleming; sister, Cindy Hester; 6 grandchildren; and many other family members & close friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry George Calhoun; step-father, John D. Fleming; grandson, Jerry Jax Calhoun; and step-sister, Tracy Jeffery.Funeral services for Mr. Jerry Keith Calhoun will be held at 3 pm Monday, November 30, 2020 from Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in Peaceful Acres Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Pastor Pat Kelley will be officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Evens McVay, Justin Carter, Biff Carter, Brannon Harrison, Scott Mooney and Heath Calhoun.The family will be receiving friends at the home of Janette Fleming, 509 Rosalyn Dr., Opp, Alabama 36467.