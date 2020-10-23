Justin DeJarnette Andress
Justin DeJarnette Andress, age 46, of Enterprise, AL passed away, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, October 25, 2020 at First Baptist Church Enterprise with Dr. Ben Bowden officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until service time.
Justin was a devoted wife and mother, a dedicated teacher and a true friend.
Survivors include her husband, Lee Andress; daughter, Jessi Grace Andress; son, Win Lee Andress; mother and father, Bubba and Sandra DeJarnette; numerous friends and other family members.
Published by Enterprise Ledger on Oct. 23, 2020.