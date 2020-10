Lottie Smith McNealLottie Smith McNeal of Coffee Springs died recently at the home of her son, Clayton. She was 82. Graveside Services will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Pleasant Valley Cemetery with Supt. Rufus Lee officiating. Burial will follow after the graveside services.Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday, October 30, 2020, from 7 to 8 p.m.