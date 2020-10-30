Louise Smith Jones Mobley
Louise Smith Jones Mobley of Geneva died recently at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. She was 74. Graveside Services will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. from Pleasant Valley Cemetery with Rev. James C. Harvey, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow after the graveside services.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday, October 30, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Published by Enterprise Ledger on Oct. 30, 2020.