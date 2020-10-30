Louise Smith Jones MobleyLouise Smith Jones Mobley of Geneva died recently at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. She was 74. Graveside Services will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. from Pleasant Valley Cemetery with Rev. James C. Harvey, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow after the graveside services.Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday, October 30, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m.