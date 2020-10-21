Margaret Lorraine Campbell
Margaret Lorraine Campbell passed away, Monday, October 19, 2020.
Margaret, also known as Margie or Maggie, 84, a resident of Wiregrass Nursing Home in Geneva, was born in Chicago, Illinois to Walter and Marie Jacobsen. The military brought her to Alabama where she lived and took care of her youngest daughter who was handicapped until her passing in 2001. Margaret then went to work at the Enterprise Walmart as a door greeter until her health forced her into retirement in 2013.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Marie, Alice, and Ella, brothers, Bobby, Richard, and Walter, Jr. and her daughter, Marie Louise Campbell.
Survivors include her daughters, Diane (Jeffrey) White and Wendy (John) Sexton, grandchildren, Christie and JJ White, her beloved sister and brother-in-law., Merle and Roger Kemps, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID, there will be no local service.
It was mom's wish to be cremated and placed inside a double urn with her youngest daughter, Marie, and to be interred in the family's plot in Forest Park, Illinois alongside her parents. We will honor her wishes at a later date when it is safe to travel to be with family.
