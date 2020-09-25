Matthew Floyd Fales
Matthew Floyd Fales of Enterprise passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He was 34.
A memorial service will be at 11:00 am Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise with Dr. Michael Mynatt officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 am and continue until time of service.
Matthew was born May 30, 1986 in Dothan, AL. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Floyd and Joan H. Powell.
Survivors include his parents, Fred and Lou Ann Raetzke; brother, Joshua Fales; step-sisters, Sally Raetzke and Jessica Raetzke; aunts, Susan Jones (Cecil) and Lynda King (Lee); cousins, Jeremy Jones (Chasity), Kathryn King, Amy Chamberlin (Kenny) and Carl King (Kristen); and second cousins, Christopher Jones, Kyle Jones, Hunter Jones, Kailee Chamberlin, Alissa Chamberlin and Hudson King.
Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements.
