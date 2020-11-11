Mattie Grace Walker
Mattie Grace Walker, widow of James Buford Walker and a lifetime resident of Enterprise, Alabama died November 7, 2020 after contracting Covid 19. Grace managed the cafeteria for Enterprise High School for many years nourishing the student's bodies while teachers nourished their minds. Grace has resided in Murfreesboro, Tennessee with her daughter, Linda and son-in-law, Bill Gibbs for the past sixteen years.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Walker was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy Massey; brothers and sisters, Donnie Stephenson, James Stephenson, Sarah Dowling and Mildred Griffin.
She is survived by her daughters, Cathy Meyer and Linda Gibbs, grandsons, Elliott and Taylor Meyer, granddaughters-in-law, Emily Morse and Kirstyn Meyer and great granddaughter, Charlie Tess Meyer and a brother, Clarence Stephenson (Judy), Dothan, AL. We lost a wonderful mother and grandmother and a great cook. Grace asks those who knew her to wear masks for the safety of others.
A private graveside for the immediate family (due to the current health environment) will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday November 11, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are requested.
You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Enterprise Ledger on Nov. 11, 2020.