Melanie McLin ConnellMelanie McLin Connell went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, October 12, 2020.Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Enterprise with Dr. Malone Chandler officiating. Burial will follow in the Meadowlawn Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing.The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday beginning at 1:00 p.m. and continuing until service time.Mrs. Connell was born April 23, 1976 in Enterprise to Ricky and Kay Sessions McLin. Melanie graduated from Enterprise High School and attended the University of Alabama. She was an active member of Alpha Omicron PI. After college she lived in Birmingham for seven years where she made lifetime friends. Leaving Birmingham, she moved to Panama City Beach, FL and pursued a career. She worked for the American Red Cross for a number of years before having her biggest blessing, her precious daughter, Katie Mac. Melanie decided to continue her career which included rewarding jobs with Inside Story, Bay Bank and Carr Riggs and Ingram in the public relations dept. Melanie made many valuable friends in Panama City. On September 8, 2013 Melanie married Tom Connell and moved to Brundidge, AL where they were active members of Bush Baptist Church, Troy and recently The Church of the Highlands. Tom was the love of Melanie's life and a dedicated caregiver to her. He continues to be a devoted dad to Katie Mac. Tom and his mother, Rebecca Connell have always been loving and caring to both Melanie and Katie Mac. Melanie loved God and serving him. Her family was most important to her. The beach, Bryant Denny Stadium, and shopping were her happy places. She loved to be a servant in cooking and entertaining at her home. She loved decorating and art. Melanie had a sense of style and grace that lit up a room. Wanting Katie Mac to experience life to the fullest, they loved to travel together. Most of all Melanie loved people. Even though Melanie suffered a long-extended illness with diabetes, she would always welcome her family and friends with her favorite quote, "My cup runneth over". Melanie is now with her heavenly father and her dearest loved ones.Melanie is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, James and Evelyn McLin; maternal, Lewie Frank and Hattie Sessions; aunt, Sandra McLin Mione; first cousin, Jessica Renee McLin, and father-in-law, Tommy Frank Connell, Sr.Survivors include her husband, Tommy Frank "Tom" Connell; daughter, Katherine McLin "Katie Mac" Manning, Troy; parents, Rick and Kay McLin, Daleville; brothers: Matt McLin, significant other, Jennifer Boise, her daughters: Kirsten, and Kaitlyn Boise, Daleville; her special cousin who was like her brother, Zach McLin, Daleville; mother-in-law, Rebecca Connell, Brundidge; sister-in-law, Melanie Wilson, husband Brian and their children, Patrick and Fintan Wilson, Birmingham; uncles: Randy McLin, and Frankie Sessions (Barbara); aunt, Lynn Walls (Anthony), numerous cousins and other extended family.Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb, (334) 886-7777, is in charge of arrangements.Because We Care ... Is Making A Difference." To sign a guest register, please visit