Mignon Elizabeth Hendrix
Mignon Elizabeth Hendrix, age 94, of Enterprise, AL, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at New Home Baptist Church with Rev. Cliff Quincey officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Home Baptist Church, 2734 County Road 617, Enterprise, AL 36330.
She was a long time member of New Home Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, James E. Kirkland and Arnold E. Hendrix, Sr., a sister, Marian Bowman, brother, William Ranzel Martin and her parents, William Alvie and Elizabeth Jane Martin.
Survivors include her son, Jimmy Kirkland (Debbie) Niceville, FL; step-son, Arnold Hendrix (Marilyn) Atmore, AL; 3 granddaughters, Heather Gonzales; Meredith Fedonczak; Natalie Sanders; 6 great-grandchildren.
You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Enterprise Ledger on Dec. 4, 2020.