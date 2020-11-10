Nancy Ann Gibson Presson
Nancy Ann Gibson Presson, age 92, of Enterprise, AL, currently residing at the Cleveland Health Care Center in Cleveland, TX, passed away with loving family by her side on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Kingwood Medical Center in Kingwood, TX.
Nancy was born in Chicago on July 29, 1928. She graduated from Grant Community High School in Fox Lake, IL in 1946 before attending the University of Michigan. She and her husband Bob met and married in 1953 in Honolulu where he was stationed in the Marine Corps.They spent 20 years moving around the country before settling in Enterprise in 1970 upon his retirement from the Marine Corps, after a two year assignment at Fort Rucker. Nancy and Bob were married for 61 years, until his death in August 2015, and they raised a large family in Enterprise.
Nancy was an active and beloved member of her community. She was a Red Cross volunteer for over 45 years and Blood Chairman for 10 years. She participated in the Coffee County Republican's Women, DAR, Retired Officer's Wives Club, and Sesame Study Club. She was a long-term member of the Lydia Sunday School Class and Keenagers at First Baptist Church of Enterprise.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Presson. She is survived by three daughters: Nancy Pickett (Sam) of Thomasville, GA; Sarah Ozment (Ron) of San Antonio, TX; Laurie Corley (Bill) of Cleveland, TX; two sons: Robert Presson, Jr. (Maria) of Enterprise, AL, and Bill Presson of Concord, NC; one brother, Edward Clark Gibson of Stuart, FL; 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; as well as a host of dear friends and caregivers.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Searcy Funeral Home in Enterprise, AL. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday beginning at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Coffee County Chapter of the American Red Cross, 510 Davis St, Elba, AL 36323,Team RWB (Red, White & Blue), 5560 Shellfield Rd, Enterprise, AL 36330, and the Enterprise First Baptist Church Building Fund, 302 North Main Street, Enterprise, AL 36330.
Published by Enterprise Ledger on Nov. 10, 2020.