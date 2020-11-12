Ned Fortner Nichols
Ned Fortner Nichols, age 87, of Enterprise, AL, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Medical Center Enterprise.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 PM, Friday, November 13 in the Sanctuary at First Baptist Church with Reverends Ben Bowden, Kaleb Wimberly and Sonny Moore officiating. The service will not include visitation, and all guests should wear masks and observe appropriate social distancing requirements.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to First Baptist Church, Church Planting Fund, 302 North Main Street, Enterprise, AL 36330.
Mr. Nichols was preceded in death by Florence Moates Nichols, his wife of 60 years; his parents, Benjamin Franklin Nichols and Flora Christine Nichols and a brother, Benjamin Rex Nichols.
Survivors include four daughters: Judy Phillips (Randy), Enterprise, AL ; Dianne Rigoni (Chuck), Valdosta, GA; Sharon Peterson (Howard), Land O Lakes, FL and Lori Zaharis (Bill), Gurley, AL; eight grandchildren: Tara, Ashley, Christine, Amanda, Jerod, Adam, Cassie and Alex; eleven great-grandchildren; his sister, Brenda Nichols Walding (James "Doc"), Birmingham, AL and brother, Howard Nichols, Birmingham, AL.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Christina, Debbie and Brenda, ICU nurses, Medical Center Enterprise, for their noteworthy compassion, love and professionalism.
Published by Enterprise Ledger on Nov. 12, 2020.