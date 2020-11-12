Nonie D. Kelley Fuller MarxNonie D, Kelley Fuller Marx, 97 of Enterprise, AL departed this life Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at her daughters' home in Enterprise, Alabama. Graveside services will be held from Woodland Grove Community Cemetery on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Donnie Marler officiating. Visitation will be at Woodland Grove Baptist Church Fellowship Hall on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. The Marx family are accepting flowers or contributions may be made to Woodland Grove Community Cemetery Fund P. O. Box 681, Elba, AL 36323Mrs. Marx was preceded in death by two husbands Harold Joseph Fuller and William Marx.Survivors include: Daughter; Judi Fuller (Billy) Stinson, Enterprise, AL, Daughter; Juanita Fuller Flowers, Elba, AL, Son; William "Billy" Marx, Elba, AL, Granddaughter; Brenda (Ken) Smith, Wetumpka, AL, Grandson; Wade (Cindy) Flowers, Elba, AL, Granddaughter; Emilee (Chase) Davis, Elba, AL, Great Granddaughter; Jaymee Flowers, Elba, AL, Great Granddaughter; Kali Nicholson, Elba, AL, Great Grandson; Carter Nicholson, Elba, AL, Great Granddaughter; Kelly O'Neal, Elba, AL, Great Granddaughter; Tori O'Neal, Huntsville, AL, and 2 Great Great Grandchildren.Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Marx family.