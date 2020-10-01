Ralphine L. George
Ralphine L. George of Enterprise passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. She was 82.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm Friday, October 2, 2020, at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise with Reverend Danny Bynum officiating. Burial will follow in New Brockton City Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 1:00 pm and continue until time of service.
Ralphine was born March 20, 1938 to the late Ralph and Velma Martin. She was preceded in death by her son, Nick George, Jr.; granddaughter, Kathy George; great-granddaughter, Cheyenne Bowman; and brothers, James Martin and Zack Martin.
Survivors include her sons, David George (Linda) of Pennsylvania, Paul George (Lisa) of Enterprise, AL, and Mark George (Cindy) of Enterprise, AL; daughter, Debbie Estes (Bobby) of Enterprise, AL; sister, Patsy Anderson of New Brockton, AL; ten grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements.
