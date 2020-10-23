Teddy A. Jackson
Teddy A. Jackson, age 83, of Daleville, AL, went home to be with our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan.
Mr. Jackson was born on April 16th,1937 in Charleston, SC to E.L. and Hilda Jackson. He was a Vietnam War veteran who served his country in the U.S. Army for 21 years, retiring at Ft. Rucker in 1975. He performed several jobs over the years but was best known as a long-haul driver who shared the cab with his wife.
Mr. Jackson is preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Ilona Jackson; a brother, Allen Jackson of Swainsboro, GA; a sister, Iris Braswell of Swainsboro, GA; two daughters, Debra Jackson of Ville Platte, LA; Sharon Grice (Jason) of Enterprise, AL; three sons, David Jackson (Jennifer) of Mamou, LA; Jerome Jackson (Pam) of Ozark, AL; Lamar Jackson (Shanna) of Tampa, FL; nine grand-children and 10 great grand-children.
All friends and family are invited to join in a celebration of his life at Searcy Funeral Home in Daleville, AL. at 10am on Saturday, October 24th, 2020.
You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Enterprise Ledger on Oct. 23, 2020.