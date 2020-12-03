Velma Mae Nelson JonesVelma Mae Nelson Jones of Enterprise passed away peacefully into the hands of angels on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at home. She was 91 years young.Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Father Zachary Greenwell officiating. Burial will follow at Meadowlawn Memorial Park with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. and continue until time of service. Masks and social distancing will be required to attend this service.Velma was born on August 12, 1929 on Indian Island Reservation, Old Town, Maine to the late John and Alphonsine Ouellette Nelson. She married the love of her life, Ronald Allen Jones, Sr. on October 30, 1948 at St. Anne's Catholic Church, Indian Island, Maine. Their great love story lasted over 71 years and lead to twelve children.Velma will be remembered for many things, but always for her strong faith, kindness, exceptional creativity and the love for her husband and children. She was a devoted military spouse and a member of the Officer's Wives Club. She glowed when she was around her grandchildren. She loved to sew and created many things such as costumes, wedding dresses, scout projects and religious garments and tapestries for the church. At St. John's she was a Eucharist minister and a team leader of the Cursillo Movement. She had a tremendous devotion to Blessed Mother Mary and enjoyed religious pilgrimages to Medjugorje. Velma was an elder in the Penobscot Indian Nation. When her husband, Ron, retired from the service 47 years ago, they made Enterprise their home.Velma was preceded in death by her loving husband LTC (U.S. Army) Ronald A. Jones, Sr.; her parents, all her brothers and sisters; her daughters, Helen Theresa Jones Ellison and Marie Anne Edginton; and sons, Stephen Thomas Jones and Matthew Nelson Jones.Velma is survived by her eight children: Ronald A. Jones, Jr. (Dia) of Enterprise, AL, Robert J. Jones (Mija) of Glendale, AZ, Richard J. Jones (Patti) of Lafayette, LA, Michael C. Jones (Zulma) of Houston, TX; Nancy L. Jones (Mary Ellen) of Bulverde, TX; Mark P. Jones (Janet) of Anderson, SC, Teresa L. Jones Hartline (Julie) of Atlantic Beach, Kenneth P. Jones (Donna) of Plant City, FL; 32 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their gratitude to the following caregivers: Geraldine Sanders, Liz Payne, Audrey Leavigne, Sheila Arnette, Pam McNeal and Claudia Zarbo.