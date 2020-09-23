Versie Lee Pouncey WiseVersie Lee Pouncey Wise passed away recently at her home surrounded by family. She was 75.Funeral Services will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020, from New Hope Baptist Church in Bellwood at 11 a.m. with Rev. Ronnie L. Porchia officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home in Geneva.