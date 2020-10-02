Violet "Margie" Jones
Violet "Margie" Jones of Enterprise passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was 79.
A memorial service will be at 10:00 am Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise with Dr. Michael Mynatt officiating.
Margie was born December 23, 1940 to the late Daniel and Phoebe Basford. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jeanette O'Conner.
She is survived by her husband, Randy Jones of Enterprise; daughter, Kyla Boozer (Ryan) of Greenville, SC; sister, Virginia Schroeder (John) of Panama City, FL; grandson, Payne Boozer of Greenville, SC; several nieces and nephews.
Margie earned her Associates of Arts degree at Chipola College in Marianna, Florida. She continued her education at Florida State University earning her Bachelor Degree in Early Childhood Education. Later, she earned her Masters Degree from Troy University. She taught school for forty three years with the Department of Defense Schools. For ten years she taught first grade at Tyndall Elementary School on Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Florida and for thirty three years she taught second and third grade at Fort Rucker Elementary School on Fort Rucker Army Post near Enterprise, Alabama.
Margie was a devoted member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Enterprise. She and her husband taught Sunday School for twenty years in the children's ministry.
Margie was an avid reader of books. She enjoyed reading various versions of the Bible each year. She loved playing Mexican Train with close friends. She and her husband volunteered for eleven years at Medical Center Enterprise running the information desk.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Vickie and Stephanie, the hospice nurses with Kindred Hospice for their unwavering kindness and dedication.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donation be made in Margie's memory to the S.O.S. Animal Shelter, 25944 AL-134, Enterprise, AL 36330.
Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements.
To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com
