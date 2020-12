Wallace HornsbyWallace Hornsby of Enterprise died recently. He was 74.Graveside services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at Piney Grove C.O.G.I.C. Cemetery near Elba. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 from 5 - 7 pm at the funeral home in Geneva.