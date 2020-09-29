Fred Charles Haun, Jr.
Fred Charles Haun Jr., 90, of Fredericksburg, formerly of Knoxville Tenn., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday September 27, 2020, his wife Jo Ann's birthday.
Charlie was born February 10, 1930 in Alcoa, Tenn. He was a loving and devoted husband, wonderful father, and grandfather.
Charlie worked at Oak Ridge National Laboratory as a crane operator and instructor for 34 years. Charlie was a former longtime active member of Bell Avenue Baptist Church in Knoxville. He directed the bus ministry, taught nine-year-old boys Sunday school for 60 years, was a soul winner, faithful servant of the Lord and served as a deacon. Charlie also served as Boy Scout Master of Troop 53 for 25 years. Later he continued to serve at Arlington Baptist Church in Knoxville. He was very active in the Knoxville community and was honored with a road being named, "Charlie Haun Drive." In June 2009 Charlie and his wife Jo Ann moved to Fredericksburg to be near their children. They joined Fredericksburg Baptist Church. Charlie and Jo Ann, his high school sweetheart, celebrated 70 years of marriage January 23, 2020.
Survivors include his sons Wayne Haun (Donna) and Larry Haun (Brenda); four grandchildren, David Haun (Lindsey), Brad Haun (Lindsey), Brian Haun (Christina) and Kristen Evans (Norm); seven great-grandchildren, Maeve, Owen, Quinlan, Ethan and Claire Haun and Luke and Emma Evans; sister-in-law Sara Porterfield (Charles); sister-in-law Dale Murphy; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Jo Ann Haun, his parents Fred C Haun Sr. and Ann Phillips Haun; brother M.E. (Buddy) Haun and sister Jean Haun.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 AM Friday, October 2 at Fredericksburg Baptist Church. Out of an abundance of caution and his love for all people, Charlie requested the service be viewed Live Stream @fxbgbaptist.org. Entombment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fredericksburg Baptist Church, 1019 Princess Anne Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401.
