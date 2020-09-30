Richard Parker, Jr., 76, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his goddaughter, Tracy Parker-Galloway and aunt, Evelyn Toles.
A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 10 AM followed by the funeral service at 11 AM. Interment will be held at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Stafford, VA.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Viewing
10:00a.m.
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive , Fredericksburg, VA 22408
Oct
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive , Fredericksburg, VA 22408
GUEST BOOK
8 Entries
To the family of Richard Parker!In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. My condolences!
Catherine Gaddies-Dowtin
September 28, 2020
To the family of Brother Richard Parker, Jr., RIP my friend, it was so nice to know you and your lovely wife.
Genevieve Grinkley
Friend
September 28, 2020
Deepest sympathy to the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Sheila& Al Boatwright
Friend
September 25, 2020
To Uncle Richard/ Cousin, growing up we were taught to put a handle on adults names. Roxanna and Richard are cousins, but because they were much older, we had to say aunt and uncle when addressing them.Uncle Richard and I had to sing duets together when I was young almost every Sunday. Where ever Mount Olive went, Tammy had to go.He was the most spoiled adult I knew. All the Parker ladies waited on him hand and foot, especially Roxanna and Louise. I’m sure he’s at peace now , in heaven with his Roxie again. Rest In Peace Uncle Richard, Tammy loves you
Tammy Hamn
Family
September 25, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Parker Family. Mr. Parker was a very nice person.
Charles Hawkins
Friend
September 25, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the Parker Family in the loss of Brother Richard Parker Jr. thoughts and prayers goes out to the family.
Larry&Delzoria Hawkins
Friend
September 25, 2020
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.
A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home
September 24, 2020
It is with deep heart felt sympathy that my wife(Pat) and I share in the loss with the Parker Family of Bro. Richard Parker. Bro. Richard loved singing and he and myself have been a part of many singing engagements and Church anniversaries. He was greatly known for the song "This Little Light Of Mine" which everyone enjoyed. Richard was a member of the Mt. Olive Men's Chorus and the Starlite Sr. Choir for many years and I was proud of being associated with him for many years. I will sorely miss him but he will now be a part of a greater choir which is in heaven. Rest In The Lord my dear friend until we meet again on that great getting up morning where everyday will be Sunday and sabbath will have no end