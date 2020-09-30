Lydia "Polly" Stewart
On Wednesday, September 23, 2020, Lydia "Polly" Pauline Pratt Stewart slept quietly into eternal rest at Heritage Hall Healthcare Center in King George, VA. She was born on November 24, 1936 to the late Allen and Ruth Pratt.
Polly, attended John J. Wright High School in Spotsylvania County. Her work career included employment with the former People's Drug Store, and the hotel cleaning service. She was a dedicated worker until she retired.
Polly was married to Beverley Stewart, Sr. From this union, eight children were born. In addition to her parents, Polly was predeceased by her husband Beverley Stewart, Sr. and daughters Joyce "Gee Gee" Pendleton and Cynthia Stewart.
Polly's life will be cherished by her loving family: two daughters: Lydia "Sherry" Daniels (Duane) and Felicia Hampton (William); three sons: Beverley "Sparky" Stewart, Jr. (Cheryl), Marcellus Stewart (Pam), and Jules "Beatle" Stewart (Tracy); 18 grandchildren, including two grandchildren she raised, Roxanne Rollins (P.J.) and Jamar Stewart; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; three sisters: Joyce Smith, Lenora Pratt, and Maxine Pratt; one brother Allen Pratt and son-in-law Michael Pendleton.
