Aaron L. Wilson, 59, passed away on September 18, 2020.
He was predeceased by his father, James W. Wilson.
He is survived by his wife, Onetha Diggs-Wilson; children, Alicia Kay and Latesha Kay; mother, Mary Jane Wilson; siblings, Dorothy Wilson, James Wilson, Edward Wilson (Josephine) and Vernon Wilson; granddaughter, Paris Kay and a host of other relatives.
A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 12 PM followed by a funeral service at 2 PM. Interment will be held at Third Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GOD sent us a angel. Job well done. Now He needs you back. You will be truly missed but forever in our hearts.
Lakeasha Wilson
Family
September 29, 2020
Many memories with you. You will be missed. Ride high cuzzo. Forever I'm my heart.
Demetrica Wilson
Family
September 29, 2020
Rest in peace cousin. We love and miss you. Family, we will continue to pray for comfort, especially during this difficult time.
Bruce & Priscilla Wilson
Priscilla Wilson
Family
September 28, 2020
My condolences to the Wilson Family .NeNe hold on to God unchanging hands
Gail Green
Friend
September 28, 2020
Our deepest condolences to Pine and the Wilson Family. May GOD take care of the Family during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Gale ,Ronnie,Henry & Robert Lee Wade
Friend
September 28, 2020
Many prayers for the Wilson family; Aaron was a quiet gentle individual. It is sad losing a husband, son and sibling but he is in GOD'S hands now bless it be his name. Looney you will be missed by many. RIP, my friend and classmate.
Stephanie Taylor
September 28, 2020
Praying that warm and beautiful memories will begin to fill and replace each moment of sadness. Praying that our Heavenly Father gives you His divine comfort and envelope you with great grace to endure this season. We love you. You are in our prayers.
Brian and Camilla Berry
Family
September 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our deepest condolences.
JOANNE WILSON
Family
September 27, 2020
You are in great hands now my love. You will be forever be in my heart.
Lakeasha wilson
Family
September 26, 2020
May God be close to you now for comfort and strength and may His presence overflow in your hearts in days to come.
Carolyn Scott
September 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Gloria Wright
Friend
September 26, 2020
Prayers to the family
Cynthia.(Cindy Lewis Forrest
Friend
September 26, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences and Prayers to the Wilson Family.
Sandra Hawkins
Friend
September 26, 2020
To the Wilson Family: My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this difficult time.
Lisa M. Waller
September 25, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Our deepest sympathy. Your family remains in our prayers. Stuart & Rachel Fugett
Stuart & Rachel Fugett
Friend
September 25, 2020
Our Deepest Condolences to the Wilson Family!
Cornell & Diane Wilson
Family
September 24, 2020
Just to let the family know that yall are in our prayers
Medra Brown
September 23, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Grenda ,Cheryl Parker
Family
September 23, 2020
Our condolences to the family.
James & Mary Ellen Woolfolk & Family
Family
September 23, 2020
My prayers and condolences to family. As cousins growing up we had a great deal of fun. Though adult life sent us in different directions, I always remembered and cherished the good times- from playing tag, ball, bike riding, shooting pool, laughs, etc. You will be missed.
Henry Wilson Jr
Family
September 23, 2020
My condolences goes our to ms mary Jane ,fatty, pine gilly, dorothy prayers are with you
Patrice Lewis
Friend
September 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.