Louise Atkins
"TOGETHER AGAIN"
With sadness in our hearts at the passing of our mother, Louise Atkins, born May 23, 1932, we rejoice in the comfort of knowing she is with the love of her life, her husband Lindbergh Atkins and her Savior, Jesus Christ. She was called home September 27, 2020.
At the tender age of sixteen she married Dad, twenty-one, to begin their journey together. Mom and Dad's nicknames were "Pete and RePete" as they were inseparable. Ten years ago, Mom lost Dad and her world was never again the same. They were so poor in their early marriage but so much in love they didn't even know how hard things were. "A Rare Love" that produced five children. After much hard work and determination to get ahead, Dad was hired at Quantico, VA where he worked for our government for 30 years.
Both of our parents were in the ministry for Jesus Christ. Our father was a minister and Mom was a Sunday School teacher. If Mom met you, you could count on being asked, "Are You A Christian?", as her deepest desire, after giving her life to Christ, was to share how He had changed her life and gave her immeasurable hope for eternal life. In her lifetime she led many souls to Christ, which gave her unspeakable joy.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lindbergh Atkins, two sons; Randy and Robert Atkins, one daughter, Sue Glascock and three brothers; Junior, Bubby and Jerry.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son Leonard and wife, Susan, her daughter Diane Jett and her husband, David and her very precious sister, Elsie McIntosh, whom she adored. She had six grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
Thank you, Mom, for the greatest love anyone could have for another, someone who cared for their souls enough to tell them about her Savior, Jesus Christ.
All services are private to immediate family only due to COVID.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fredericksburg Food Bank to help others.
Online condolences and fond memories of Louise may be left for the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com
May God bless us all as we celebrate Mom's homecoming!