Justin Mullins
Justin Adam Mullins , age 26, of Stafford, VA passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on October 29, 1993 in Prince William, VA. The son of Orville L. and Carol A. (Holden) Mullins.
Survivors include his parents, Orville "Bo" Mullins and Carol A. Mullins; two brothers, Brian A. Mullins (Barbie) of Culpeper, Brian Hunt (Kari) of Fauquier; two sisters, Samantha Mullins of Stafford, Kimberly Mullins of Caroline; paternal grandmother, Julia Mullins of Millstone, maternal grandmother, Mabel Cade of Stafford; and his beloved dog, Dozer.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, 186 Shelton Shop Rd., Stafford.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a picture of Justin and/or a written letter in his remembrance. Please have pictures smaller than an 8x10.
Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonstafford.com