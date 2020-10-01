Marie Wolfgang
Marie Armstrong Wolfgang, age 94, of Hartwood, VA passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital.
She was born in Stafford, VA, the daughter of the late Powhatan and Lillie Armstrong. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Sidney P. Beach and Henry F. Wolfgang. She was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church and a member of the Care Group at the church.
Survivors include her two sons, Sidney L. Beach (Angi) and Stacy P. Beach (Tammy); four grandchildren, Ricky Beach (Crystal), Laura Pierpoint (Frank), Britney Beach, and Tyler Beach; three great-grandchildren, Amber Madison, Brice Beach, and Ella Beach.
A service, officiated by Rev. Larry Jent, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Rd., Fredericksburg, VA 22406
Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com