95, of Cedon departed this life September 29, 2020. His remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home where viewing will be held Saturday, October 3, 3 to 7 p.m. Graveside service will be private. www.hwdabney.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland
GUEST BOOK
4 Entries
Our sincere Condolences to the Smith and Turner Family. You are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. May It help to know that we're thinking of you all with deepest sympathy and heartfelt understanding.
Ophelia Scott
Family
September 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Grenda Parker
Family
September 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home
October 1, 2020
Dear Clarence Elwood, This is the “Oldest”. Anyone who has ever been around us at the same time knows who I am . Lenny claims you referred to her as the “favorite”. I wasn’t actually sure about that until today. It finally hit me that there might be some truth to that, she must have meant that she is the “favorite grandchild/child” (she would be the only). So, I will let her have that one. I will always cherish the good times and all of the conversations we have shared. I never understood why you said you NEVER wanted me to get married, and of course you never explained. But, as time goes by, I think there may be some truth to that too. What I also know to be true is that anyone who knew you, knew what they meant to you because you were always saying it, showing it, and being it! Life won’t be the same without you, and I am sure Heaven won’t be either, and that’s in part because of your hearty, robust laughter and gregarious smile. Even though my heart is heavy, I am eternally grateful to have had you in my life. I am sure there are grandfather’s out there who are just as good as you, but I am also sure there are none any better than you!!! RIP until we meet again. P. S. This time, I promise, I will know exactly who it is calling my name.....❤❤❤❤❤❤