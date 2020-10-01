Dear Clarence Elwood,

This is the “Oldest”. Anyone who has ever been around us at the same time knows who I am . Lenny claims you referred to her as the “favorite”. I wasn’t actually sure about that until today. It finally hit me that there might be some truth to that, she must have meant that she is the “favorite grandchild/child” (she would be the only). So, I will let her have that one. I will always cherish the good times and all of the conversations we have shared. I never understood why you said you NEVER wanted me to get married, and of course you never explained. But, as time goes by, I think there may be some truth to that too. What I also know to be true is that anyone who knew you, knew what they meant to you because you were always saying it, showing it, and being it! Life won’t be the same without you, and I am sure Heaven won’t be either, and that’s in part because of your hearty, robust laughter and gregarious smile. Even though my heart is heavy, I am eternally grateful to have had you in my life. I am sure there are grandfather’s out there who are just as good as you, but I am also sure there are none any better than you!!! RIP until we meet again. P. S. This time, I promise, I will know exactly who it is calling my name.....❤❤❤❤❤❤



Love,

The Oldest

Lisa Waller September 29, 2020