Gregory Warren "Pop G" Garner
On Monday, September 28, 2020, Gregory Warren "Pop G" Garner, 68, passed away unexpectedly at home.
Greg was born in Fredericksburg on September 8, 1952. He was a hard worker, skilled contractor and avid hunter who loved boating with family and friends. Greg served in the Army National Guard, Coast Guard Auxiliary and was a long-term member of the Belle Plains Boat Club and Fraternal Order of Eagles. He had the ability to build or cook anything and believed if you put your mind to something, anything is possible; just do not be afraid to give it a go.
He was a kind and loving husband to his wife Elaine, as well as an amazing father to daughters Carrie White (Mike) and Kimberly Treakle (Byron), and feline fur baby Tuxie. His grandchildren, Emily White, Gavin McWhirt, Ashlyn White, Lauryn McWhirt and Tanner Treakle, also survive him. His parents, Warren and Virginia (Payne) Garner, preceded him in death.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 2, at Riverside First Church of God.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Riverside First Church of God, Fredericksburg Regional SPCA or charity of your choice
