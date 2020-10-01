Jennifer - I am so sad to hear of the passing of your son Ian. My heart breaks for you. You spoke of Ian often to me and the adoration you had in your heart always shined through your smile! I pray that the wonderful memories of Ian will help you through this very difficult time. My thoughts and prayers to you and your family for peace and comfort. Hugs to you my friend. I am so sorry.

JANET VANVICKLE September 30, 2020