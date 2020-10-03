Marion Gallagher



Marion Gallagher, 85 formerly of Sayreville NJ, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, peacefully surrounded by her family at her home in Fredericksburg, VA.



She is survived by her eldest son Robert Gallagher, his wife Carolann their two children Megan and Robert Jr, and grandson-in-law Gregory Joubert. She is also survived by her younger son Peter Gallagher and his two daughters Jenna and Vanessa.



She enjoyed gardening, game shows, and volunteering at Courthouse Road Elementary School and with the Tabernacle United Methodist Church VBS.



In lieu of gifts and flowers, donations can be made to the Spotsylvania Emergency Concerns Association.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 3, 2020.