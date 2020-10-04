Burnett Stokely Adams, Jr.



Elder Burnett Stokely Adams, Jr., 68, of Culpeper, VA, was suddenly called home to be with the Lord on September 28, 2020 at his residence, in Culpeper, VA.



Burnett was preceded in death by his father, Burnett S. Adams, Sr.; mother, Dorothy S. Adams; and sister, Phyllis A. Brice.



He is survived by his loving wife, Darlene R. Adams; a devoted daughter, Michelle Adams; loving son, Jeremy Adams; three beautiful grandchildren, Josiah, Jaylyn, and Ayden; one sister, Marilyn A. Silver (Sylvester); three brothers, Larry D. Adams, Sr. (Alice), Tyrone L. Adams, Sr. (Deborah) and Harold T. Adams (Kathy); sister-in-law, Cynthia Yates (Elder Thomas Yates); brother-in-law, Calvin Robinson Jr.; five godchildren, Tammy Coleman, Stephen Yates, Kaleb Hall, Kalaya Hall and Jonathan Comfort; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



A viewing will be held at A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Monday, October 5th from 5 PM - 7 PM. The homegoing service will be Tuesday, October 6th at 12 PM at Temple of Deliverance in Mineral, VA, with a viewing for one hour prior to the service.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 4, 2020.