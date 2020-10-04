Ret. MSG Thelma "Lou" Mason
Ret. MSG Thelma Louise Mason "Lou", 64, of Fredericksburg, passed away at her home on Sunday, September 27, 2020 with her family by her side.
Thelma dedicated 24 years of her life to serving our country in the Army. She was the life of the party and was always smiling and dancing. Thelma was very helpful and giving. She loved sports, especially playing softball.
She is survived by her daughters, Cherrelle Mason and Brittney Brown (Joseph Cunningham); four grandchildren, CháNiyah, Braxton, Bayleigh, and Josie; her siblings, Shirley, Larry, Preston (Rosa), Melvin (DeeDee), Teresa, and Rochelle; her companion, MR; and numerous nieces, nephews and other loving extended family.
Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, George and Annie Brown; a brother, Howard; and a sister, Rosemary.
She will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 4, 2020.