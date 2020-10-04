Menu
Search
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Thelma "Lou" Mason
Ret. MSG Thelma "Lou" Mason

Ret. MSG Thelma Louise Mason "Lou", 64, of Fredericksburg, passed away at her home on Sunday, September 27, 2020 with her family by her side.

Thelma dedicated 24 years of her life to serving our country in the Army. She was the life of the party and was always smiling and dancing. Thelma was very helpful and giving. She loved sports, especially playing softball.

She is survived by her daughters, Cherrelle Mason and Brittney Brown (Joseph Cunningham); four grandchildren, CháNiyah, Braxton, Bayleigh, and Josie; her siblings, Shirley, Larry, Preston (Rosa), Melvin (DeeDee), Teresa, and Rochelle; her companion, MR; and numerous nieces, nephews and other loving extended family.

Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, George and Annie Brown; a brother, Howard; and a sister, Rosemary.

She will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.com/donate.

Condolences may be shared with her family at foundandsons.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.