Uncle Bill, I love you and niss you so much!! I was always houbding your kids to let me know how you were doing!! We were definiyely connected energetically and i knew time was near. You were an increduble man!! Always making sure that we had a smile on our face!! I remember sitting at the kutchen table " with the adults" i felt so grown up, lol!! So much laughter!! I know you are wstching over us all!! I love you Uncle Bill!!

Christine Snisky October 4, 2020