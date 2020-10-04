Timothy F. Waltonen, M.Div., Ph.D.
Timothy F. Waltonen, 77, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from complications of Lewy Body Dementia.
Of Finnish descent, Tim grew up in the small Ohio village of Fairport Harbor on Lake Erie. He graduated from Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio, in 1965, and credited his liberal arts education for integrating his love of literature, music, art, and religion into his personal and professional life.
Tim liked to say that he led a "double life." After completing a Master's degree in Divinity at the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia in 1969, he served congregations in Rochester, NY, East Cleveland and Hartville, OH. In 1993, Tim completed a M.A. in English from the University of Akron, and began a Ph.D. program at George Washington University, Washington D.C., in Contemporary American Literature, graduating in 2005 at the age of 61. During his doctoral program, he joined the English faculty at the University of Mary Washington, while simultaneously undertaking numerous part-time assignments as an interim pastor for the Virginia Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Tim was especially gifted in stabilizing difficult, troubled, and conflicted congregations to prepare them for a new pastor. In all, Tim completed a total of 19 interim positions and taught for 16 years at the University of Mary Washington.
Tim is survived by Jan, his wife of 55 years, son Josh Waltonen (Lori), two daughters, Cynthia Howard (Greg) and Shelley Moore (Mark), three sisters, Linda Sneeringer (Stan) , Jane Patty (Charlie), and Mary Kemphaus (Ralph), and 9 grandchildren.
Due to Covid restrictions, calling hours will be held at the Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service portico, 1621 Jefferson Davis Highway, from 4:00 to 5:30. The funeral home asks that you wear a mask and offer in-person condolences from your car. A private funeral service for the immediate family is scheduled at Christ Lutheran Church in Fredericksburg. It will be posted to the Mullins and Thompson Funeral Home web site. Online condolences may be sent to MullinsThompsonFredericksburg.com
. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.
"What we once
enjoyed
And deeply loved
We can never lose,
For all that we love
deeply
Becomes a part of us."
-Helen Keller
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 4, 2020.