Hello to all of my family members in this sad and difficult time, My heart goes out to all of you and he will be missed dearly. The family that he came from was a wonderful addition to humanity and it showed through the life and lives Tim was involved in. My earliest memory of spending time with there family as a child was of nothing but happiness, I remember riding bikes at there home, watching movies, Tim grilling out steak, onions and I believe pineapple on a stick, very good I remember waiting for it to be done. Its funny because my parents tell me that I had a very bad case of strep throat while I was there but all I remember was the fun that I had with his family and my cousin josh and all his cool Star Trek or ji joe toys. I will always remember tim as a man of faith and a son of god and Im sure heaven welcomed him with open arms as he welcomed the ones in this world the same way.

Ralph Jeffrey Kemphaus October 4, 2020