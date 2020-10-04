LTC Winfred N. Carver, U.S. Army (Ret.)
Winfred, born May 13, 1925 in Fredericksburg, passed away on Mon., Sept. 7th, 2020. He was the son of Lula and Benjamin Carver, brother of Benjamin E. Carver and James N. Carver. In 1945 Winfred married Ann M. Landis. Winfred graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1963 with a Bachelor of General Education. He had a 27 year career in the Army, during which he served in the U.S., Korea, Vietnam and Germany. His military decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, American Campaign Medal, Sr Army Aviator Badge, Bronze Star Medal and Army Commendation Medal. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in June 1970. After his military career he worked for the American Cancer Society
, the Kidney Foundation and Tarrant Community Development and Housing. He retired in 1992. In retirement he enjoyed traveling in his RV, going on cruises, woodworking, and spending time with his family.
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 4, 2020.