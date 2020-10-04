Michele Claire Purton
Michele Claire Purton, 73, of Stafford County died peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, surrounded by family. She was diagnosed with a brain tumor in June of this year.
She graduated from St. Catherine University, St. Paul, MN, and received a Master's degree through the Sloan Program at Stanford University.
Michele worked for the US Postal Service for 32 years. She held many positions over her career. She was the first female Postmaster in two Ohio cities. She retired in 2002 as Vice President/Treasurer of the USPS in Washington, DC.
Michele and Jim traveled extensively in the USA via motor home, especially in winter months. They also travelled all over the world with friends and family.
Her passion in retirement was volunteer work. Starting in 2002 she and Jim began puppy raising for Canine Companions for Independence (CCI). They have raised 10 puppies for CCI. The real delight was the many wonderful friends they met through their association with CCI.
She and Jim became charter members of the Greater Falls Run Lions Club in Stafford County. Through Lions came the connection with a nationwide foundation, Lions Project for Canine Companions for Independence (LPCCI). Both Michele and Jim served as president of LPCCI, helping to raise awareness and funding for Canine Companions. She was involved in many volunteer projects through the Lions Club, in both Virginia and Florida.
Michele was a longtime volunteer at the Stafford County Courthouse, working with the Victim and Witness Assistance Program. She was instrumental in Stafford County receiving their first Courthouse Dog through CCI.
In a final act of community service, Michele arranged to donate her body to medical education.
Michele was raised in Minnesota by her parents Walter and Irene Noyes, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband of more than 50 years, James "Jim" Purton; two sisters, Kerry Noyes (Joe Kapolka) and Tracey Noyes (Monte Ollenburger), of MN; sisters-in-law Kathy Purton Giambroni, and Nancy Martin of E. Liverpool, OH; and brothers-in-law Mike Purton, Annandale VA and Ted Purton, E. Liverpool OH.
Michele requested donations to be made in her memory to Lions Project for Canine Companions for Independence.
No services are planned.
In honor of Michele Purton, mail checks payable to LPCCI and put "In honor of Michele Purton" on the memo line. Mail to LPCCI National Office, P.O. Box 3896, Santa Rosa, CA 95402. Or donate online directly to LPCCI at https://www.lpcci.com/donation
.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 4, 2020.