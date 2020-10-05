William Samuel Sprow
87 of Fredericksburg, passed away on September 25, 2020. William, is survived by two sisters, Mary L. Preston (Clarence) and Delores S. Bland (William) a nephew, Rev. David A. Cunningham (Victoria) with whom he lived. Remains rest with Owens Funeral Svcs (Fredericksburg) where funeral services will be held 11am Wednesday, October 7, 2020 Interment at Quantico National Cemetery. online condolences www.owensfuneralservices.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 5, 2020.