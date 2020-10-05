Menu
William Samuel Sprow
87 of Fredericksburg, passed away on September 25, 2020. William, is survived by two sisters, Mary L. Preston (Clarence) and Delores S. Bland (William) a nephew, Rev. David A. Cunningham (Victoria) with whom he lived. Remains rest with Owens Funeral Svcs (Fredericksburg) where funeral services will be held 11am Wednesday, October 7, 2020 Interment at Quantico National Cemetery. online condolences www.owensfuneralservices.com

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Owens Funeral Services
1808 Princess Ann St., Fredricksburg, VA 22401
Funeral services provided by:
Owens Funeral Services
