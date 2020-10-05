Benjamin Douglas McIntosh
Benjamin Douglas McIntosh, 80, of Spotsylvania, passed away in his home surrounded by family on September 30, 2020.
Born on February 26, 1940 in New Bern, NC to Claudius "Mac" and Louise McIntosh, he lived there until graduating from New Bern High School. Ben eventually moved to Kinston, NC, where he worked at Lenoir Auto Parts. This is where he met his wife Margaret. In 1970, he was offered a sales position with Moog Automotive Inc. Ben relocated to Spotsylvania in 1973 where he continued his sales career with the company until he retired in 1997.
Above all, Ben took pleasure in the presence of his family and friends. They were at the heart of everything he did. He took pride in his home, spending hours tending the gardens and grounds and working in his garage. He also enjoyed fishing, boating, traveling, woodworking, and working on cars.
Ben was a member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church in Spotsylvania County and dedicated many hours volunteering at the Spotsylvania Emergency Concerns Association (SECA).
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Margaret. He is also survived by his daughter, Mary McIntosh (Natalie) of Fredericksburg, his son, B. Douglas McIntosh, Jr. (Teri) of Haymarket; grandchildren Phillip and Catherine Petro, Caitlin, Connor, and Cordelia McIntosh, and Patrick Fallon; his brothers, Jerry McIntosh (Libby) of Wilmington, NC, and Ervin McIntosh (Irene) of Maricopa, AZ.
Due to health and safety concerns, services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations and memorial contributions may be made to Spotsylvania Emergency Concerns Association (SECA), P.O. 923, Spotsylvania, VA 22553.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 5, 2020.