Calvin W. Whiting
1987 - 2020
BORN
1987
DIED
September 26, 2020
Calvin W. Whiting

Calvin W. Whiting, 33, departed this life on September 26, 2020.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, April Whiting; daughters, Aliya Whiting and Me'Kyla Whiting; sons, Jordan Whiting and Dashawn Carter; parents, Wesley and Dora Whiting; sister, Kimonita Reid (Stacy); brothers, Wesley Whiting, Jr. and Alfonso Reid (Martina); maternal grandmother, Carrie Berryman; and a host of other relatives.

A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 5 PM to 7 PM and one hour before the funeral service. A funeral service will be held at the Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11 AM.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 5, 2020.
My thoughts & prayers to Calvin’s wife, children, family & friends. He always had a smile & a wave working in our community. Gentle spirit. He will be missed. My deepest condolences in the days weeks and months to come
Debbie Johnson
Acquaintance
October 5, 2020
Love, thoughts and prayers for his family. Calvin made a spot in my heart years ago and now it is broken. Loved him ❤
Suzanne Kearns
Friend
October 5, 2020
FLY HIGH BRO . MY CONDOLENCES GOES OUT TO THE FAMILY ❣
Riichie
Friend
October 5, 2020
To the family I extend my heartfelt condolnces....praying for April and her children during this time...
Shona Evans
Friend
October 5, 2020
Praying for peace for your family. Love you boy. Until we meet again.

Levister family.
Kenny
October 5, 2020
you sure will be missed..prayer to the family
mary anderson
Friend
October 5, 2020
It's been awhile since I seen you but the memories will last forever I love you....rest in peace cousin
Sidney Juggins
Family
October 5, 2020
My prayers go out to the family of Calvin Whiting , I got to know him when we were young growing up in Stafford, hanging around the country . I just remember he could make you laugh even when you didn't want to ! I give all my strength I have to April and his family ! May he rest in heaven !
Eiran Murray
Friend
October 4, 2020
R I P Cuzzin’ as it is said, God only calls the BEST to his Kingdom..condolences to Family.
Chris Johnson
October 4, 2020
Im truly sorry for your loss.
Shanita
October 4, 2020
I grew up with Calvin. His grandmother and mine are best friends. From church to grade school I will always remember the good times. The laughs. He was always a jokester. To April. My heart aches for you. I pray that God comforts you in your times of need. God Bless.
Brittany Alleyne
Classmate
October 4, 2020
Rest up Calvin! You fought the good fight! Every time we crossed paths it was always peace, love, smiles and jokes. May your family find peace during these times.
Marsell Williams Jr
Friend
October 4, 2020
Shirley Webster
Friend
October 4, 2020
Rest easy fam, you definitely will be missed, prayers for you April and the family
Roland Greenhow
Friend
October 4, 2020
Our sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to the Whiting family. His great big smile and wave when we passed in our community will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this time. May you Rest In Peace, Calvin.
The Kelly Family
Acquaintance
October 4, 2020
Our heart and prayers are sent to the Whiting family!
Jessie Ennis
Friend
October 4, 2020
OH PEACE BE STILL.JESUS STEP AND AND GIVE THE FAMILY PEACE RIGHT NOW.PRAYING FOR THE WIFE AND THE CHILDREN YES LORD GOD FIX IT.family NEAL CHAPMAN
Neal Chapman
Family
October 4, 2020
Rest In Peace Calvin, we will miss you, but never will be forgotten, your memories and your legacy continue to live on. I know you will have everyone in heaven laughing! Rest easy King, Watch over your kids and April.
Perry Horn
October 4, 2020
We’re so sorry for your loss
Gayle Gregg
Friend
October 4, 2020
I want to send my sympathies to Calvins family. He was always such a happy soul when we would pass him in the community, and always had a smile and a kind wave. He will be missed. I thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Kim
Acquaintance
October 4, 2020
Rest in paradise cousin Calvin
Saying prayers for the family and also sending hugs
Alcenia Hamn
Family
October 4, 2020
R.I.P cuzzo you will be truly missed
Deloris Hamn
Family
October 4, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Tammy Hamn
Family
October 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of A.L. Bennett's Funeral Home
October 5, 2020
So very sorry for ur loss sending up prayers for your family
Judquetta Bumbrey
Friend
October 4, 2020
From the garage to the card table, ordering Popeyes on Friday nights....We’ve enjoyed you and your beautiful family! April we love you! I’m sooo sorry for your loss and will be praying that God gives you peace and comfort during this trying time! RIP Calvin! You will be missed!
Me & Mrs Brown
Coworker
October 4, 2020
I want to express my deepest sympathy to Calvin’s entire family. As President of the Sunningdale Meadows Condo Association, the entire community will always remember the contributions Calvin made to make a positive difference to all of us who live here. I will always remember the smile and wave Calvin and I exchanged as we passed each other in the community.
Renee Shepko
Acquaintance
October 4, 2020
Sending my most sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to the Whiting family. May God grant you strength and perseverance as you mourn this tragic loss.

Calvin will be held close within your heart
And there he will remain; to walk with you throughout your life until you meet again...
God bless the Whiting family
Kimanita (Pinkie) Johnson
Friend
October 3, 2020
Thoughts and prayer to April and the family during this time.
Steven Brooks
Classmate
October 2, 2020
Wesley and Chippy,I'm so sorry and sad for your loss.Calvin was a fine young man...none better.I hurt with you and for you.God speed Calvin.
Eugene Huckstep,jr.
Friend
October 2, 2020
PEACE BE WITH YOU.... much prayer much power
LATOYA SIMPSON
Friend
October 2, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Our prayers and condolences are with the family!
Jimmy & Catherine Gaddies Dowtin
October 2, 2020
My sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to the Whiting family as you remember Calvin. May God give you the peace you seek during this time of profound grief. And may Calvin rest in eternal peace. God Bless you all.
Melissa Beall
October 2, 2020
Calvin you have always been the greatest and you will always have that title I remember your smile and the fun times fly high baby boy fly high
Michelle Smith
Friend
October 1, 2020
I was so sorry to learn that Calvin passed away. Reading comments from family and friends tells me that he grew from the little boy I knew to be good man, father and husband. Keeping his family in my thoughts and prayers.
Olive Shortridge
Teacher
October 1, 2020
To Chippy, Wesley and family. My heartfelt sympathy goes out to you. This is so sad, words cannot express what I feel or what anyone else may be feeling. Please pull together as a family to give each other strength. My prayers are with you and the family.
Twanna Hamn Taylor
Friend
October 1, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Cheryl Jackson
October 1, 2020
AUDRA JACKSON
October 1, 2020
I am very sorry to hear about Calvin, he was a great person. I will miss him and I know he will be missed by many, many people. To his family, please accept my condolences and I pray for strength to help you through this difficult time.
Brandon Lumm
Coworker
October 1, 2020
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.

A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home
October 1, 2020
To the Whiting family, Calvin (Mr. Air Jordan), sat high standards for what a man supposed to do for his wife; children and friends; that was respect and love. Calvin was fun and comecal. Calvin, we will miss you. RIP my buddy and may God bless your family and your family in-laws. Written f/Percy B. Truslow.
Genevieve Grinkley
Friend
September 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Francine Boxley
September 30, 2020
TO Dora and family sorry to here of your loss I was so sorry here that news but I no
god has a plan beyond our understanding trust god for your strength and help I am a witness he will never leave or Forsake you he is there and will carry you and your family if there any thing I can Do I am here for you love ya D your buddy Vincent white
Vincent White
Coworker
September 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Michelle Smith
Friend
September 30, 2020
Calvin was alway a very nice person and good friend. He was always hospitable during his cookouts or just during a casual visits; Calvin always had a smile on his face, welcoming laugh and hand shake whenever I saw him. Calvin had everything going for him and it is extremely upsetting to see him leave us so soon. However, I know he's in a better place now being taken care of and I extend my sincere prayers to his family at this difficult period. Love you mann. Rock
Robert Williams
September 30, 2020
Our condolences to the Whiting family. God has His reasons for taking Calvin away at this time and only He knows what they are. Calvin was always a pleasure to wait on at our NAPA store. Him and his family as well. May God be with you all at this time. Our prayers go out to you all
September 30, 2020
Whiting Family I'm so sorry for your loss . Calvin will always hold a special place in my heart . Love and hugs to All . Beverly Tyson
Beverly Tyson
Friend
September 30, 2020
Diane Johnson
September 30, 2020
My heart was broken to hear of the tragic passing of Calvin. He was such a Delight, Always had the Biggest Smile on his handsome Face. Calvin definitely grew up and became such a Great Man, Husband, Father, Son and Brother. God always picks the best to take home and it isn't a mistake of his choices. You have your Wings Lil Cuz and now you are the an to protect and watch over us. Rest in Peace. Love you and you are missed!
Diane Taylor-Johnson
September 30, 2020
To the Whiting family, I am so very sorry for your loss; we all loved Calvin and his awesome family. RIP Calvin our Stafford County friend. Also speaking for my brother James (B0) Strother.
Genevieve Grinkley
Friend
September 30, 2020
Sending prayers and love and Blessings to the family To God be the Glory
Flukey Johnson
Friend
September 30, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this time. My mom Sonya Radford also sends her condolences.
Amanda Beach
Friend
September 30, 2020
All I remember is all of the funny stories about Calvin and how he was always in trouble. Aunt Okie used to say Calvin was bad, but he was just being a boy! While Calvin left us at such and young age, he impacted many lives and those who knew him loved him. Rest in peace Calvin and I pray that God will give your family strength now and always!
Dale Decquir
Family
September 29, 2020
Calvin was very lovable and funny. He always liked to say something that would make you laugh. I remember the time he put ice down my back and I put ice down his pants. He just laughed. Calvin will be missed. I know his uncle Fred greeted him with open arms.
Joan Reid
Family
September 29, 2020