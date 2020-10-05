Calvin W. Whiting



Calvin W. Whiting, 33, departed this life on September 26, 2020.



He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, April Whiting; daughters, Aliya Whiting and Me'Kyla Whiting; sons, Jordan Whiting and Dashawn Carter; parents, Wesley and Dora Whiting; sister, Kimonita Reid (Stacy); brothers, Wesley Whiting, Jr. and Alfonso Reid (Martina); maternal grandmother, Carrie Berryman; and a host of other relatives.



A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 5 PM to 7 PM and one hour before the funeral service. A funeral service will be held at the Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11 AM.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 5, 2020.