Barbara Jett Yancey
Barbara Jean Jett Yancey, 79 peaceably went home to be with the Lord on October 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was born in Fredericksburg, VA to John B. Jett and Ruby M. Jett of Sylvania Heights in Spotsylvania, VA. She was a graduate of Spotsylvania High School in 1958, and served as Senior Class Treasurer for their 50-year class reunion. She was a member of Fredericksburg Baptist Church, and was a member of FBC's Sunday school and Coral choir. She was employed by the Federal Government at Fort A. P. Hill in Bowling Green, VA, and then transferred to the Naval Surface Weapons Center in Dahlgren, VA. There she met her husband Tom Yancey. They married in 1965 and moved to King George, Virginia. Tom and Barbara raised two wonderful children, David and Laura, and enjoyed being a part of the community. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church for more than 50 years. Barbara served in several different capacities in the church, including Teacher for Young People, Nursery Worker, Preschool, Vacation Bible School for the Preschool Division, Choir member, Church Library Assistant, and several committees. Barbara retired in January 1996, and enjoyed spending her time with family and friends.
Barbara served as a member of several organizations, including Womens' Club, Garden Club, Cub Scout Assistant, Past Worthy Matron Wakefield Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #199, Colonial Dames XVII Century, Fredericksburg Job's Daughters Bethel #16 Officer, King George Historical Society, The Patawomeck Indian Tribe of Stafford Virginia, Red Hat Society (Southern Charmers) of King George, and many others. She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Benjamin Yancey; her parents, John Bernard Jett and Ruby Mae Woolfrey Jett. Surviving is her son David Yancey (Cheryl); daughter Laura Ann Adams (Eric); grandchildren, Chaila Michelle Hanes (Daniel); Bryant R. Rigg, and Dalton E. Adams (Kaci); great grandchildren, Grayson L. Hanes and Leighton Grace Hanes, all of King George, VA. Also, she leaves behind her precious dogs, Miss Mattie Virginia and Roxanna. The family would also like to thank Capital Caring Hospice for their help, assistance, and support for Barbara and our family. A funeral service will be held 2 pm Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church with Rev. Randy Allensworth and Rev. Richard Headley officiating. The family will receive guests 6-8 pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020 and 1-2 pm Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 13457 Kings Highway, King George, VA. 22485. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 5, 2020.