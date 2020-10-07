Menu
Submit an Obituary
Franklyn Jett
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
Franklyn Jett

Franklyn Jett, 75 of King George VA departed this life on Monday, October 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Edith. 3 children, Tuesday Nance (Demetrius) Gary Jett (Paulette), Franklyn Jett (Shontae), 1 brother, Thomas Jett, 9 grandchildren and a host of family and friends. A public walk thru visitation will take place on Thursday, October 8, from 12-6pm at Cedell Brooks Funeral Home in Port Royal. Funeral services will be private. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, for your protection and the protection of others, a face mask will be required.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Cedell Brooks Funeral Home Inc
25662 A. P. Hill Blvd. P.O. Box 11, Port Royal, VA 22535
