Judith C. Windham
Judith C. Windham, 76, died peacefully in Fredericksburg on Saturday, October 3, 2020 after suffering from Dementia for many years.
The Daughter of the late Edward and Rosiland Phelps, she was born in Nashville, TN. Judy graduated from Escambia High School, Pensacola, FL and worked for the American Optical Co. after graduation. In 1962, she married Alva Windham, and in 1970 they were transferred from MCB Camp Pendleton CA to HQMC Washington DC. Judy worked for the United States Congress as a receptionist/personal secretary for three Congressmen. Upon retiring from Capitol Hill, she worked for the Heavy Highway Union in Washington.
In 2005, they moved to New Bern, NC and were members of the Taberna Country Club, where she played golf with the TWGA ladies nine-hole golfers, she was a Member of Christ Church, New Bern, NC and a lifetime member of the Solomon's Island Yacht Club, Solomon's, MD. She enjoyed sailing, playing golf and her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Alva R. Windham; two daughters Kimberly Dawson (Bobby) and Connie Stevenson; five grandchildren Adam, Tyler, Kyle, Elliott, Peyton; three great-grandchildren Bailey, Mason, and Gracelyn; and brother Randy Phelps.
A service will be held (Mask Required) at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held (Mask Required) at 2 p.m. in Quantico National Cemetery, Quantico.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to any Alzheimer's Association
of America.
Our Family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the Staff and Caregivers at Cardinal Village for the exceptional care they provided for Judy while she was a resident.
Online condolences may be expressed to Judy's family at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 7, 2020.