Otis C. "Kilroy" Gorham, Jr., 73, of Woodford died Mon. Oct. 5, 2020. He was born in Alexandria, VA and was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and a doting grandfather of his four grandchildren. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Shirley Ann Gorham; a son, Michael Gorham and his four grandchildren, Courtney Lee Gorham, Lindsey Marie Gorham, Will Howard Fleming, III and Seth Michael Fleming. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sheila Gorham. A graveside service will be held 11 am Fri., Oct. 9, 2020 at the family cemetery. The family will receive friends 6-8 pm Thurs., Oct. 8, 2020 at Storke Funeral Home, Bowling Green. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 7, 2020.