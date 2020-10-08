Nathaniel Warren Earley



Nathaniel Warren Earley, 33, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, passed away at the hospital on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Born on October 20, 1986 in Fredericksburg to Candia Jean and James David Earley, Nathaniel was well known from an early age for his quick wit and ability to make people laugh. His adult manner and style of talking started before his feet could even touch the floor, and along with his early focus on world news and history were notable. His love of various genres of music was apparent an an early age. As a young boy he demonstrated his ability to play piano by ear, which earned him formal piano lessons.



Nathaniel had a passion for reading and learning, favoring history, biographies, current events, science, travel and sci-fi. He enjoyed relaxing with a book, watching documentaries, listening to music and was an avid movie buff and loved all sports.



After ten years in signage production, he was anticipating a reboot of his life and was making plans for the future. He had recently planned to take online classes and was considering a career in counseling. Nathaniel's greatest companion was his little dog, Buddy, who was a great comfort to him and lovingly reciprocated his admiration and devotion.



Nathaniel was preceded in death by his father, James David Earley, his brother, James David Earley Jr. and his brother, Joshua David Earley. He is survived by his mother Candia Jean Earley. The family will receive friends at the visitation on Friday, October 9 from 11:30 – 12:30 with a funeral service to be held at 12:30 pm at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, 1621 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Fredericksburg, Virginia. A graveside service will be held on October 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Laurel Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 10127 Plank Rd, Spotsylvania, Virginia.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 8, 2020.