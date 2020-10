ELIZA "Belle" Lomax



82 of King George,Va. died Oct. 5,2020. Survived by daughter Leslie Boyd( Isaiah) her brother Archie White, Sr. Remains can be viewed 1030 to 11:30 FridayOctober 9,2020 at Cedell Brooks Funeral Home, Port Royal,Va. Burial will be private.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 9, 2020.