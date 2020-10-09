Charles Lathan Hill
Charles Lathan Hill passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital.
His life on this earth was an example of Discipleship. Even though he enjoyed a "vanity" license plate that was tagged "DSCIPLR", there was not an ounce of vanity in this quiet gentleman. His life was full of service, teaching and a deep love of music that all pointed to his savior, Jesus Christ.
Charlie was born in Greensboro, NC on July 10, 1946. He grew up in Roanoke, VA where he was an active Boy Scout. He was a counselor at camp and was awarded the Order of the Arrow. Charlie graduated from the University of Richmond in 1968 and completed graduate school at the Florida State University in 1971.
Charlie taught choir at Henley Middle School in Albemarle County for six years and later began his ministry as a Music and Youth minister at Crewe Baptist Church. His love for youth ministry and music (all kinds) led him to Staunton, VA and South Hill, VA. Charlie graduated from Southeastern Theological Seminary in 1986 and moved to Fredericksburg, VA where he served as the Minister of Education and Music at Falmouth Baptist Church for 18 years. He also served at Massaponax Baptist Church as a worship pastor for several years until his health began to fail.
While at Falmouth, Charlie was a charter member of the Fredericksburg Area Habitat for Humanity. He never used a hammer or a saw with this organization, but was very active with area churches encouraging them to get involved with the ministry of providing housing for those in need.
In addition to his work with Habitat, Charlie was involved with numerous mission trips to Bland, VA, where he led youth and adults to be the hands of Jesus as they worked together to improve the living conditions of people in need. He was a tireless organizer and "gofer" as he drove his van to secure supplies for others to use in construction work. He was the gentle, quiet one that you'd never expect to be part of a prank, but always helped to carry them out.
Throughout his life, whether he was leading musicals, handbell groups, choirs, Bible Studies, mission trips, youth trips, or planning weekly worship services, Charlie was a detailed worker who loved experiencing the events that he planned. He will be missed by friends and family, but deserves the rest that he has finally received from his many illnesses.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Betty Hill; his children, Charles Brian Hill (Cynthia) and Sarah Elizabeth Stinson (Josiah); and grandchildren: Savannah Ann Hill, Taylor Jane Hill, Maddux Wells Rothell, and Hannah Lathan Rothell.
Service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greater Fredericksburg Habitat for Humanity at P.O. Box 8265, Fredericksburg, VA 22404, or the Braveheart Community Church at P.O. Box 1372, Spotsylvania, VA 22553.
