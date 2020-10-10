Latasha Samuels



Latasha Nicole Johnson Samuels, 39, of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away on October 5, 2020.



She is survived by her husband, Larry Samuels; children, Maureen Moses, Kassandora Samuels, Connise Samuels, Connisa Samuels, Malachi Davis, Larry Braxton, Kaleem Lawrence and Carlos Fleming; siblings, Iris Giggetts, Faleshia Warner, Ebony Reynolds, Tanisha Reynolds and Rodger Johnson.



A homegoing service will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 12:00 PM



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 10, 2020.